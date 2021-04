Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin arrive at a ceremony for the Memorial Day for the fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism at Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem on 08 May, 2019. EFE-EPA / Heidi Levine

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday said he had tasked the acting prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with trying to form a government.

Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing and religious allies secured the most votes in recent elections but fell short of the majority required to put an end to Israel’s two-year deadlock.EFE-EPA