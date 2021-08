A nurse injects an Israeli woman with a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Jerusalem, 20 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

A world-leading vaccine rollout saw Israel hastily strip back its Covid-19 restrictions and return to a semblance of normality while other nations were mired in waves of infections, but the progress has it a major hurdle partly due to the fact that more than a million adults are refusing the shot.

Over the last two months, Israel has faced a fourth wave of Covid-19 with infections hitting 8,000 per day on average. EFE

