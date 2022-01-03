Israeli workers of Agriculture Ministry dispose chicken eggs at a quarantined farm in the northern village of Margaliot, Israel, 03 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Eggs are seen at a farm as Israeli workers of Agriculture Ministry prepare to dispose chicken eggs at a quarantined farm in the northern village of Margaliot, Israel, 03 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli authorities have slaughtered tens of thousands of chickens and turkeys in a bid to contain an outbreak of avian flu (H5N1) that has caused the death of thousands of wild cranes.

A third avian influenza hotspot was detected on Monday in the village in Margaliot, in northern Israel, where some 63,000 infected poultry were detected in just two days, according to the ministry of agriculture.

The avian influenza has been detected in farms in various parts of the country in the past two months, but the plague has recently spread to wild birds too.

(...)