A Palestinian protester throw stones at Israeli soldiers during the clahses near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the eastern Gaza Strip, 21 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters take cover from Israeli tear gas during the clahses near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, in the eastern Gaza Strip, 21 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters take cover from Israeli tear gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, 21 August 2021. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli military targeted positions of the Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, following heavy clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian protesters at the border between Israel and the enclave.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that four weapons and storage manufacturing sites belonging to Hamas, the coastal enclave’s de facto rulers, were hit. EFE