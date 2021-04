Israeli artily unite deployed in the Golan Heights, near Waset, next to the Israeli -Syrian border in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli military on Thursday said it had struck targets in Syria after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from the Arab country.

Sirens were triggered after the missile from Syria landed in the southern Israeli region of Negev, near a secret nuclear reactor. Israeli authorities have not reported any damage or injuries. EFE