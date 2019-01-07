An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Merkava tank on alert on a small Israeli army base along the border with the Gaza Strip, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

The Israeli air force bombed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday in response to an intercepted rocket launched by Palestinian militants, according to the Israeli military.

The Iron Dome missile defense system identified and intercepted the rocket launched from Gaza, but warning sirens still went off in the southern city of Ashkelon, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

"In response to the rocket fired at Israel from Gaza, IDF fighter jets and a helicopter targeted a number of terror targets within Hamas' military camp in northern Gaza," the IDF said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Israel accused Hamas, which has controlled the coastal enclave since 2007, of the rocket attack.

"We hold the Hamas terror organization accountable for all acts of terror emanating from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Twitter.

No casualties were reported on either side.