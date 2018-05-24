A general view of the illegal outpost settlement of Havat Gilad in the West Bank, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli defense minister wrote on Twitter Thursday that he was seeking approval for the construction of 2,500 housing units in settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

Avigdor Lieberman is to present the housing plan next week to the Civil Administration's Higher Planning Committee, an Israeli ruling body located in the West Bank.

Lieberman pointed out that 1,400 houses are to be immediately built across Judea and Samaria, the Biblical names for the West Bank, in an attempt to expand the Israeli settlements there.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory to be illegal, since international law prohibits an occupying power from transferring its population to territory under occupation.

In addition, the United Nations, the European Union and many other countries consider the settlements to be one of the main obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine.