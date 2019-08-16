Democratic Representative from Michigan Rashida Tlaib listens to the testimony of Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, July 18, 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Israel will grant US Democrat Congress member Rashida Tlaib a permission to enter the country to visit her grandmother in the Palestinian occupied territory of West Bank.

The Israeli government had initially banned her and her colleague from entering the country over their support for an initiative to boycott Israel.

The Israeli Interior Ministry, presided over by Aryeh Deri, approved a petition by Tlaib to visit the country.

"Tlaib sent a letter last night to Minister Dery, in which she promised to hold to Israel's requests, respect the limitations put on her for the visit and also affirmed that she would not promote the boycott against Israel during her visit," the ministry said in a statement published on the Haaretz website.

In a letter addressed to Deri and published on Friday on the Ynet website, Tlaib, a daughter of Palestinians, promised to respect any restrictions authorities impose and not to promote the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

“Minister Deri,” the letter read. “I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s and live in Beit Ur al-Fouqa. This could be my last opportunity to see her.”

“I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit,” she added.

Deri and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday confirmed an entry ban on the two Democrats, although Israel had confirmed it would allow them in and after pressure by US President Donald Trump to deny them entry.

The decision came shortly after Trump said via his Twitter account: “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit.”

“They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!” he added.

Both Tlaib and Omar have repeatedly supported the BDS, which gives the country legal grounds to ban their entrance under a law issued in 2017.

The detailed itinerary both congresswomen have makes it clear that they were aiming at harming the country, Netanyahu said.

“They planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy,” he added.

They did not ask for meetings with any Israeli official or opposition leader, Netanyahu said, pointing out that the trip was sponsored by the Palestinian organization of Miftah.

The prime minister accused the organization of backing BDS, adding that some of its members had shown support for terrorism against Israel.

Palestine Liberation Organization, meanwhile, considered the entry ban as a “scandalous act of hostility against the US people and their representatives”.

Israel, as an occupation power, has no right to impose such a ban, it added. EFE-EPA

aca/ta/jt