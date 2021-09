Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 05 September 202?1. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, 05 September ?2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER

Jerusalem, Sep 5 (EFE), In hopes to overcome a fourth wave of the coronavirus amid a recent downward trend in Covid-19 cases, Israeli authorities have urged caution ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year holiday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said the new government’s “soft suppression,” a strategy focusing on keeping restrictive measures to a minimum, looked to be successful.EFE

