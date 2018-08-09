Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on Hamas sites in Gaza City on Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Three people were killed as the Gaza Strip and the adjacent Israeli localities overnight witnessed increased violence with more than 150 rockets launched from Palestinian militias in the enclave and 140 air strikes by Israeli fighter jets in response on strategic targets.

A 23-year-old pregnant woman and her toddler were killed early Thursday and her husband was wounded when an Israeli missile fell on their house in Deir Al Balah, according to Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qedra.

Another Palestinian, a 30-year-old militant of Islamist movement Hamas, was killed after Israeli air strikes hit his vehicle a few hours earlier.

"The strike was conducted in response to the rockets launched from Gaza at Israel throughout the night. We are determined to secure the safety of Israelis, is on high alert, & prepared for a variety of scenarios. Hamas is responsible & bears the consequences for the ongoing events," the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted.

Israeli forces carried out more than 140 strikes on Hamas targets.

"Among the sites targeted were a weapons manufacturing &storage facility, a complex used for the Hamas' naval force, & a military compound used for rocket launching experiments," the IDF added.

The Israeli forces claimed that 150 rockets had been launched towards them since Wednesday - 80 of them since midnight - of which 25 were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile shield system.

Most of the remaining projectiles fell in open areas, however several of them hit inhabited areas and injured at least six people.

Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom evacuated three wounded people, including a toddler early on Thursday.

Hours earlier, three wounded people in Sderot city were given medical attention, while another 13 were treated for anxiety attacks.

Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, expressed extreme concern over escalating tensions in Gaza and its surrounding regions and called for calm, warning of disastrous consequences if it was allowed to go on.