Israeli Arabs form the Arab City of Umm al-Fahm attend the Friday noon prayers ahead of their protest, northwest of Jenin, Haifa District, Israel, 05 February 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Soaring levels of violence plaguing Israel’s minority Arab community claimed the 100th victim so far this year on Monday as police face growing accusations of indifference in a state where many Arabs feel marginalized.

The latest casualty was a 44-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Arab town of Bi’ina in northern Israel.

Last Wednesday, another man, victim number 99, was shot dead while out on a run in Deir Hanna, and a week ago, a lawyer and father of two was killed in Umm al-Fahm, victim number 98.

"Today, Isam is a number, and he won’t be the last. Tomorrow there will be another, the day after, another, and that’s how it will continue," Alaa Salti, whose nephew Isam Salti was the 97th Israeli Arab to be killed this year, told Efe at the funeral last week.

