Four alleged Palestinian terrorists were killed by Israeli forces near the Gaza border fence, the military announced on Saturday.

Israel Defense Forces said the men were armed with grenades and assault rifles and that they had crossed the border from Gaza.

“We just identified a number of terrorists from Gaza approaching Israel, armed with AK-47 assault rifles, RPG grenade launchers & grenades—one of which was thrown,” the force posted on its official Twitter account.

“Once one of the terrorists crossed into Israel, our troops opened fire,” the statement added.

“The terrorists were neutralized.”

In a second post, the IDF published photographs of guns, ammunition and grenades laid on the ground and said: "These are the weapons possessed by the terrorists who attempted to infiltrate into Israel from Gaza last night."

It added that their objective was "murdering Israelis".

The four dead were Abdulah al-Hamayda, Abdulah al-Ghamri, Abdulah al-Masri and Ahmad al-Odeini, security sources inside the Gaza Strip told Efe.

They were all in their early 20s and members of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, the sources added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the alleged attempt and no official statement has been issued on the matter.

The Israeli military took the bodies of the four Palestinians and confiscated the weapons they were carrying, according to Palestinian sources.

A similar incident that took place 10 days ago left three Israeli soldiers wounded after Hamas militia managed to enter Israel and opened fire at before being shot dead.

The unrest between Gaza and Israel has escalated since Gaza border protests rallies began in March 2018.

Hundreds and sometimes thousands of Palestinians have been taking to the streets every week in front of the fence to call for refugees’ right to return and lifting the blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza since 2007, when Hamas took charge of the Strip.

Since then, many incidents have taken place in the area, which left at least 307 Palestinians dead as they were shot by Israeli forces during protests and incidents. EFE-EPA

