Syrian President Bashar Assad (left) with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi (right). EFE-EPA/FILE/SUPREME LEADER OFFICE

Five Syrian soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Damascus International airport early on Saturday, said the defense ministry.

The state-run SANA news agency, citing the ministry, said the Israeli forces attacked other Syrian positions that caused material damage in the south of the capital. EFE