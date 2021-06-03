Israeli opposition parties on Wednesday reached an agreement to form a coalition without current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who, if the country's Parliament - the Knesset - ratifies the accord, will have to step down after 12 consecutive years in office.

The agreement was foreshadowed on Saturday and was almost announced on Sunday, and since Monday the entire country has been on tenterhooks about the matter, but finally it was confirmed: the political bloc opposing Netanyahu had reached a pact to form a government.

Shortly before midnight, which was the deadline for agreeing to form a government, opposition leader Yair Lapid informed Israeli President Reuben Rivlin that an accord had been reached among seven opposition parties.

"I promise you, Mr. President, that this government will work to serve all the citizens of Israel," said Lapid, adding that he will do everything in his power "to unite all parts of Israeli society."

This government, which must be ratified in the next 12 days, will consist of a strange mixture of parties, including ultrarightists and leftists, conservative religious and lay groups, and even an Islamist party, something that is unprecedented in Israeli history.