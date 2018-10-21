Israeli policemen disperse activists in the Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

The prime minister of Israel on Sunday said the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank would be demolished, according to a statement, despite media reports that he had ordered a temporary postponement.

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke during a joint press conference with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a day after Israeli media reported the prime minister had put off the forced demolition of the village until further notice after being approved by Israel's supreme court in September.

"Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated. This is the decision of the court. This is our policy and it will be carried out. I have no intention of delaying this until further notice, contrary to what is being reported, but for a short period," Netanyahu said in response to a reporter's question, as quoted in a statement released by the prime minister's office.

"The length of time in which it will be possible to try to evacuate it by agreement will be decided upon by the Security Cabinet. I will convene it today. We will decide; it will be short and I believe it will also be by agreement," he continued.

Israel's plan to evict Khan al-Ahmar's 180 residents has been widely denounced by the international community and the United Nations, and Palestinian, Israeli and international activists have been staying in the village for months to provide a round-the-clock presence in the event that Israeli authorities arrive to begin demolition.

On Oct. 17, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, warned that the "extensive destruction of property without military necessity and population transfers in an occupied territory constitute war crimes under the Rome Statute."

Israel has for years sought to expand settlements into the area around Khan al-Ahmar, which is located in a key part of the occupied West Bank between Jerusalem and the Jewish-only settlement of Ma'ale Adumim.

One of the community leaders, Eid Abu Khamis, told EFE earlier this month that "Whatever happens, whatever the Israeli army does, the community has decided that it stays here, we are not going to move."