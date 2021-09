Israeli Arabs watch over the location where two escaped Palestinian prisoners hiding at a truck park were recaptured, in the Village of Umm Al-Ghanam, near the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel, 11 September 2021. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli police on Saturday arrested two more of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a tunnel.

Zakaria Zubeid and Mohamad al-Arida, were found hiding in a truck parking lot in the northern Israeli town of Umm al-Ghanem, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Zubeid was a commander of Fatah's military wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, in the West Bank city of Jenin. EFE