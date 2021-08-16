People take part in the funeral of two Palestinians in Jenin refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Jenin, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian relatives weep during the funeral of two Palestinians in Jenin refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Jenin, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians carry the bodies of Salih Ammar and Raed Abu Saif during a funeral in Jenin refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Jenin, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian relatives mourn Salih Ammar during his funeral in Jenin refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Jenin, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Israeli police shot and killed four Palestinians during an operation in the occupied West Bank on Monday.

Israeli authorities said agents responded when they came under fire during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp. EFE

