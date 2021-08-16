Israeli police shot and killed four Palestinians during an operation in the occupied West Bank on Monday.
Israeli authorities said agents responded when they came under fire during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp. EFE
lfp/jt-ta/ks
Israeli police kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank raid, rocket fired from Gaza
Palestinian relatives mourn Salih Ammar during his funeral in Jenin refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Jenin, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinians carry the bodies of Salih Ammar and Raed Abu Saif during a funeral in Jenin refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Jenin, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinian relatives weep during the funeral of two Palestinians in Jenin refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Jenin, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
People take part in the funeral of two Palestinians in Jenin refugee Camp near the West Bank city of Jenin, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
lfp/jt-ta/ks