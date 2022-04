Tel Aviv (Israel), 07/04/2022.- Armed Israeli security forces and police forensic experts inspect the scene in the Dizengoff street after shooting attacks in central Tel Aviv, Israel, 07 April 2022. At least two Israelis where shot dead at a bar and others wounded by a Palestinian gunman in a shooting attack at a bar in Dizengoff street. (Atentado) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli police on Friday killed the perpetrator of a shooting the night before in a popular nightlife area in central Tel Aviv that left two people dead and 13 others wounded.

The assailant, who was shot after a nine-hour manhunt that locked down the country’s second largest city, was identified as a 28-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin area of the northern occupied West Bank.

(...)