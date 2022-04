Palestinian Muslims cross a checkpoint along Israel's controversial separation barrier at the Israeli-controlled Bethlehem checkpoint as they make their way to attend the last Friday prayers of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Bethlehem, West Bank, 29 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinian women waiting to cross at Kalandia checkpoint between West Bank and Jerusalem, to attend the last first Friday prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's old city, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinian men trying to jump over the separation barrier between the Palestinian town of A-Ram and Jerusalem, to attend the last first Friday prayer of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's old city, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians prepare to cross the Israeli-controlled Bethlehem checkpoint as they make their way to attend the last Friday prayers of Ramadan, on the outskirts of Bethlehem, West Bank, 29 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

An Israeli security guard was shot dead in a drive-by shooting attack on a settlement in the occupied West Bank, officials said on Saturday.

The Israeli military said assailants arrived at the entrance to the city of Ariel late on Friday and shot at a security guard in the guard post.

The guard in his 20s was pronounced dead at the spot due to gunshot wounds, Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) said. EFE