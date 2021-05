Israeli police inspect a residential complex that was damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the city of Ashkelon, Israel, 11 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

An Israeli property damage tax inspector works at an apartment that was damaged by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the city of Ashkelon, Israel, 11 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

At least 22 Palestinians, including nine children, have been killed in a wave of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that came in relation to rocket fire from Palestinian militants.

The health ministry in the enclave said hundreds of others had been injured in the strikes, which coincided with some of the worst violence between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Jerusalem for years. EFE

lfp/jt/mp