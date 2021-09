JeChildren attend a class at an elementary school on the first day of school in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Children attend a class at an elementary school on the first day of school in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Classroom doors were opened to some 2.5 million school students across Israel Wednesday as the summer break came to an end one day after health authorities notched the highest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases yet.

Students, parents and teachers must show a negative test or a vaccination certificate to access school grounds as the new term gets underway amid a fourth wave of the virus that saw a daily record surge of 11,000 cases registered Tuesday.EFE

