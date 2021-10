Francisco Santaella checks in on his home which has been engulfed by lava on the Spanish island of La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 October 2021. EFE/Ángel Medina G.

The Santaella family home which has been engulfed by lava on the Spanish island of La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 October 2021. EFE/Ángel Medina G.

It's torture, I wish the lava would just take my home: La Palma resident

The Santaella brothers check in on their family home on the Spanish island of La Palma daily and despite the house being engulfed by slow-moving lava, it continues to defy the explosive volcanic eruption that has been underway for over six weeks.

The large villa set in a vast garden with fruit trees was built by their parents 40 years ago, as is common amongst families on the island. EFE

