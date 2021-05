Members of the Police carry out a police operation against a gang of drug traffickers, in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Residents of the Jacarezinho favela have accused Civil Police in the Brazilian state Rio de Janeiro of carrying out a “massacre” during a raid on the settlement that left 24 suspects and one police officer dead.

“This was not an intelligence operation, it was a total massacre that forms part of the genocide underway in our country, and especially in our state,” Giovanna Almeida, a 22-year-old student, told Efe during a protest outside the Civil Police station. EFE

