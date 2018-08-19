Work continue on removal of the rubbles and damages at the site of the partially collapsed Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, 17 August 2018. EPA FILE/LUCA ZENNARO

The Italian prime minister said Sunday a further 28.47 million euros ($32.5 million) was being made available for the construction of urgent infrastructure and to provide housing to residents forced to leave their homes after a deadly bridge collapse in the northern city of Genoa.

Giuseppe Conte said 5 million euros had already been released and the new sum would be added to that with the aim of providing an alternative to the bridge that collapsed on Tuesday.

He said the money would also go towards providing housing for families who had to leave their homes owing to the collapsed bridge, a tragedy that has claimed the lives of 43 people.

"The government has made the necessary funds available, but now we are demanding that we do it quickly and that these people are given a home," he said in a statement on Facebook.

President of the Liguria region Giovanni Toti and Genoa mayor Marco Bucci would on Monday be delivering accommodation to about 600 people affected by the collapse.