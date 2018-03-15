A handout photo made available by the Italian Police Press Office shows material found during a search of the home of a 24-year-old terrorism suspect, an Italian national with Latvian roots, arrested in Viterbo, near Rome, Italy, following a tip-off from the FBI, 15 March 2018. EPA/ITALIAN POLICE PRESS OFFICE

An Italian national was arrested near Rome after he was found in possession of materials for making explosives, police said Thursday.

Authorities received a tip-off about the 24-year-old man of Latvian origin from the FBI, the United States' domestic intelligence service, according to police.

During a raid on his home, investigators found "various objects for making homemade explosives devices and a cardboard cylinder containing powder, that will need analyzing, with small coins glued to it, a rifle and two compressed air pistols," police said in a statement.

The man was arrested Monday as part of an investigation that was launched after he was found to have made comments that admired Sayfullo Saipov, an extremist who killed eight people in New York in a vehicle-ramming attack on a cycling lane in October last year.