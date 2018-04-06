Soldiers look at a helicopter of the Italian Navy during the Open Sea 2016 exercise in Capo Teulada,Sardinia Island, Italy, Nov. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A member of the Italian military has died after the helicopter he was flying in crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, the Italian Navy said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday evening when the SH212 helicopter, deployed as part of the "Mare Sicuro" ("Safe Sea") operation against human trafficking and to rescue migrants hit the sea carrying a crew of five.

"Four of them are in a good state while helicopter specialist Andrea Fazio, who was recovered in a state of unconsciousness, died on board the Bosini ship during resuscitation efforts," the Navy said of the crash in a statement.

Italy's Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti expressed her condolences over Fazio's death on social media.