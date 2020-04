Workers resume activities at the Foppapedretti Spa furniture company in Grumello del Monte facility during the lockdown for Covid-19 emergency, Bergamo, Italy, 20 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Tiziano Manzoni

A beam of lights in colours of the Italian flag, on the new Genoa bridge during an emergency lockdown, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Genoa, Italy, 21 April 2020. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during an interview in Rome on 10 April 2020. EFE/Chigi Palace Press Office

Italy will announce plans to reopen the country starting from 4 May after a lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday.

Conte said in a statement in Italian on Facebook that easing the lockdown would involve a “complex programme” which will be announced by the end of this week.EFE-EPA

ccg/rb