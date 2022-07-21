Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi leaves Giustiniani palace after communicating his resignation to the President of the Senate Casellati, in Rome, Italy, 21 July 2022. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi resigned on Thursday after failing to secure support from three key coalition partners in a confidence vote.

“First of all, thank you, thank you for everything,” Draghi told Parliament, where he was greeted with an applause before meeting with president Sergio Mattarella, who accepted his resignation.

“Even central bankers have a heart, thank you for this and for all the work we have done over the past few months,” the former head of the European Central Bank added.

(...)