Italian Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli (R) leaves from Montecitorio Palace housing the Lower House of parliemant, after the meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Rome, Italy, on May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Giovanni Grasso (C), counselor for press and communication, talks to a crowd of journalists in the Loggia of Honor at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, on May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Italian Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli (L) meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (R) at Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, on May 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO GIANDOTTI/QUIRINALE PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT

Italian President Sergio Mattarella met on Tuesday with newly-appointed Prime Minister Carlo Cottarelli at the presidential palace, where the latter laid out his plan to form an interim government, approve budgets and steer the country toward elections in 2019.

Presidential spokesman Giovanni Grasso told the press that Cottarelli, an economist, is expected to announce a governing team of ministers, adding that he is scheduled to meet with Mattarella again on Wednesday.

Italy is mired in a political crisis following Mattarella's refusal to accept 81-year-old Paolo Savona as economy minister in the government proposed by the far-right League and the populist Five Star Movement.

After Mattarella vetoed Savona, it became impossible for the two parties to form a government and the president then turned to Cottarelli to undertake that task with an eye toward calming the atmosphere of uncertainty in the country.