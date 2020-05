Work on the wall by the italian artist Cristina Donati Meyer Entitled 'Viva l'Italia' which represents the country in crutches on a wall in Milan, Italy, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDREA FASANI

Work on the wall by the italian artist Cristina Donati Meyer Entitled 'Viva l'Italia' which represents the country in crutches on a wall in Milan, Italy, 08 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDREA FASANI

A province in northern Italy has sped up the easing of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, defying government measures for a gradual reopening.

Retail stores in Alto Adige can open their doors from Friday, with bars, restaurants, hairdressers, museums and cultural centres able to resume activities from Monday. EFE-EPA

ccg/rb/ch