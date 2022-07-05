Rescue teams scouring a mountain in the Italian Alps where at least seven hikers were killed after a glacier partially collapsed said five people were still missing on Tuesday.
Italy’s national Alpine and speleological rescue corps (CNSAS) in a tweet said that eight people who were feared missing after Sunday’s glacier disaster had been tracked down, adding one person had been discharged from hospital, bringing the number of hospitalized to seven.
Mountain rescue teams using drones and helicopters said they had detected human remains and objects on the slopes of the Marmolada, the highest peak in the Italian Dolomites, where the large block of ice detached from the glacier and hurtled through a well-trodden path to the summit. It brought with it snow, rock and ice.
(...)