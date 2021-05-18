Italian composer Franco Battiato poses on the red carpet prior to the screening of the film 'Niente e come prima' at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Italy, 22 October 2007. EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE GIGLIA

Franco Battiato, one of Italy’s most famous singer-songwriters, died at the age of 76 after a long illness, his family reported Tuesday.

Battiato was renowned worldwide for his poetic and existential style. Some of his most famous songs include Center of Gravity (1981) and I want to see you as a dancer (1982).

“A Master has left us. One of the greatest Italian songwriters. Unique, inimitable, always looking for new artistic expressions,” Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini said.

Battatio’s funeral will be held privately this week, local media reported.

The artist, born on March 23, 1945 in Sicily, performed all music genres from rock to pop to soft rock, with a standout career in songwriting, electronic, and even opera.

With more than 50 years of music, Battiato was one of the greatest songwriters of Italian music.