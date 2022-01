Lega party's group leaders, Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo (R), arrive at the Quirinale Palace for the meeting with President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, requested by the Presidents of Deputies and Senators of the majority parties, Rome, Italy, 29 January 2022. EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Forza Italia party's group leaders, Paolo Barelli and Anna Maria Bernini, arrive at the Quirinale Palace for the meeting with President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, requested by the Presidents of Deputies and Senators of the majority parties, Rome, Italy, 29 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Italy's parties on Saturday asked incumbent president Sergio Mattarella to repeat his term in office after they failed to elect his successor.

The seventh vote ended without agreement as Mattarella, who has repeatedly said that wants to retire, received 387 ballots, short of the necessary quorum of 505.

(...)