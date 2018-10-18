Italy's interior ministry on Thursday denied supposed plans to do away with security procedures in place to protect the writer of a book about a crime syndicate who has received death threats.

Roberto Saviano has been under strict protection since 2006 when his book "Gomorrah" – in which he delves into the criminal undertakings of the Camorra mafia group operating in the southwestern city of Naples – was published and he subsequently received death threats from a group linked to the Camorra.

"There are no updates or decisions of any sort," regarding Saviano's protection, said sources from the department of Minister Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right Liga party.

The denial came after Italian media outlets reported Wednesday that the ministry had decided to scrap the author's security following a review into who was at risk that determined Saviano's protection be reduced to occasional surveillance.

Salvini had hinted that there could be changes to the writer's protection back in June when he pointed out that Saviano spent a lot of time out of the country, saying it would be up to the institutions involved to determine whether he was at risk.

Saviano had been advised by the then-interior minister back in 2006 to leave Naples and go into hiding somewhere else after he was threatened by the Casalese clan.

Saviano, who spends large stints of his time in New York, has been critical of Salvini's tough stance on migration.