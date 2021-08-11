Flames burn the trees in a forest area near the village of Kamatriades in Euboea, on the night of 10 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SPIROS KOUROS

A view of a wildfire burning at a rural area at the Milas district of Mugla, Turkey, 02 August 2021. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Residents and volunteers watch the development of the fire in a forest area near the village of Kamatriades in Euboea, on the night of 10 August 2021. EFE/EPA/SPIROS KOUROS

Firefighters during extinguishing works on a fire burning in the Scano di Montiferro comune, in the province of Oristano, Sardinia Island, Italy, 26 July 2021. EPA-EFE/MANUELE SCORDO

A firefighter sprays water during a wildfire near the village of Istiaia in the island of Euboea, Greece, 10 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Wildfires in southern Italy continued to spread relentlessly, especially in Sicily where some residents had to be evacuated, while the army was dispatched to Calabria to aid in firefighting efforts.

Throughout Tuesday night, fire crews battled the flames in the Palermo province in Sicily, where several towns dotting the Madonie area had to be evacuated under the threat of 34 active fires.

Meanwhile, most of the wildfires that have been raging through parts of Turkey and Greece have been partially brought under control on Wednesday.

Only a handful of blazes in the western Turkish province of Mugla have not been contained, two weeks after the outbreak of the worst wildfires in the country for years, Bekir Pakdemirli of the ministry of agriculture and forestry said. EFE