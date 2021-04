A view of a nearly empty seafront as the country is declared a red zone, in Naples, Italy, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA/CESARE ABBATE

A view of a nearly empty seafront as the country is declared a red zone, in Naples, Italy, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Passengers arriving from the USA on Covid Tested flights pass the first checks at Malpensa Airport in Ferno, Italy, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Mourad Balti Touati

Italy on Saturday entered lockdown to contain a new surge in coronavirus cases over Easter, a holiday which Italians traditionally celebrate with family gatherings and trips to the coast.

The nationwide measures will be in effect until Tuesday. EFE-EPA