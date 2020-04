Giacche Verdi Lombardia non-profit organization members on horseback patrol in the Forlanini Park to invite the population to stay at home during the Coronavirus emergency in Milan, Italy, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Mourad Balti Touati

A view of the small tailoring of the entrepreneur Alfredo Palermo, usually producing men's swimwear, that has now converted its production to make protective face masks due to the Coronavirus emergency, in Portici, province of Naples, Italy, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

A Russian soldier in protective gear disinfects a room of the retirement home in Covo, in the province of Bergamo, northern Italy, 08 April 2020. EFE/EPA/STEFANO CAVICCHI

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Italy on Wednesday rose to 17,669 since the outbreak began following a jump of 542 in the last 24 hours, a figure in line with several consecutive days of slowdown.

The number of new infections and hospitalizations also continued to drop, according to the figures published by the Civil Protection agency. EFE-EPA

