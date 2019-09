A handout photo dated 14 August 2019 and made available by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on 19 August 2019, showing migrants sleeping on board Ocean Viking rescue vessel as the ship was heading north to find a port of safety for all people on board after four days of life saving rescue missions. EPA-EFE/FILE/HANNAH WALLACE BOWMAN

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Civil Guard shows a small boat where 20 Maghreb people traveled on board in Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain, 17 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Spanish Civil Guard /

A toddler plays with two migrant men aboard the Mare Jonio, the NGO migrants recue ship, in Lampedusa, Italy, 29 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

A view of Spanish humanitarian ship Open Arms, with 147 migrants on board, in the immediate vicinity of Lampedusa, southern Italy, 15 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ELIO DESIDERIO

The Interior Ministers of France, Germany, Italy and Malta are hoping to strike a deal to distribute and settle refugees who reach European shores at a meeting in the Maltese capital.

The Monday meeting is the first formal attempt to find a shared solution to the migration crisis in the Mediterranean sea.