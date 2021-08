People seek refreshment in the fountain of Piazza Castello on a very hot day, Milan, Italy, 09 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Matteo Corner

The fierce heat wave across Europe will also hit Italy, where temperature peaks are expected to reach 48 degrees Celsius in the south of the country, triggering a red alert in the four cities of Rome, Bari, Campobasso and Rieti, according to the Health Ministry.

The high temperatures, which are expected to last over the weekend, are a result of a subtropical anticyclone travelling from Africa to Southern Europe. EFE

