Italian priest Don Marco Mori blesses the coffins of the deceased inside a mortuary during a funeral ceremony in Brescia, northern Italy, 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Italian priest Don Marco Mori leads a funeral ceremony in the square outside a mortuary in Brescia, northern Italy, 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Italian health authorities on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily increase in coronavirus cases since 13 March, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 135,596, although officials warned the population against letting its guard down.

“It confirms a decrease in the trend of new infections,” the head of Italy’s Civil Protection agency, Angelo Borrelli, said in a daily press conference.

EFE-EPA

gsm-ccg-lsc/jt