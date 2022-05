Italy remembered renowned anti-mafia judge Giovanni Falcone Monday, 30 years after he and his wife were brutally killed.

Dozens of Italian cities will observe a minute’s silence at 5:57 PM (3:57 PM GMT), the time when on 23 May 1992 the mafia placed 500 kilos of explosives on the highway that connects Palermo with the airport killing Falcone, his wife judge Francesca Morvillo, and three police escorts.