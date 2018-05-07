Five-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio (C), accompanied by party colleagues Giulia Grillo (R) and Danilo Toninelli (L), addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace for the third round of formal political consultations following the general elections, in Rome, Italy, 07 May 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

The leader of a center-right coalition in Italy, which gained the biggest share of the votes in a recent election, told the country's president on Monday he was ready to accept a mandate to form a government following two months of political stalemate.

President Sergio Mattarella kicked off a new round of talks with political parties in a bid to put an end to months of paralysis brought about by a lack of a parliamentary majority and parties' failure to build alliances.

Matteo Salvini, who heads the coalition made up of his Lega Nord (Northern League), Forza Italia (Forward Italy) and Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) said after a meeting with the head of state that he was confident Mattarella would give them a way "to find a majority."

The coalition was thus united in its readiness to form a government and an offer made by the Movimento 5 Stelle (Five Star Movement) to the Northern League to form a government off the table.

M5S leader Luigi di Maio said after meeting Mattarella that his party would not support a technocratic government and renewed its offer to Salvini's Northern League of choosing a third person to lead the executive branch.

It would be difficult for the center-right coalition to obtain a majority as it was short of about 50 parliamentarians in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and the M5S would not support it.