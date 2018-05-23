Designated Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C) leaves a press conference after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Designated Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Italy's president on Wednesday gave a little-known law professor backed by two populist parties the go-ahead to form a coalition government.

President Sergio Mattarella asked Giuseppe Conte - the candidate of an alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the right-wing Lega Nord - to form a coalition government after the two men met for nearly two hours at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

Conte told reporters afterward that he would lead a "government of change," although the political novice said he recognized the "necessity to confirm Italy's European and international position."

His appointment comes as the law professor faces claims that he embellished his resume.

Conte listed as his most immediate priorities the ongoing negotiations on the European Union's budget for 2020-2027, asylum rights reform and completion of the 28-member bloc's banking union.

He said his goal was to make strides in those areas by "building opportune alliances," adding that he would ensure the course his government charts reflects the national interest.

"I've defended a lot of causes. I'm now preparing to defend the interests of all Italians, in all arenas, European and international, engaging in dialogue with European institutions and representatives of other countries," the 53-year-old Conte said.

The move to put forward Conte as candidate of the Five Star-Lega Nord alliance was controversial due to his lack of political experience and media reports indicating he falsely claimed on his resume that he attended prestigious academic institutions, including New York University.

Conte's next step is to provide Mattarella with his list of Cabinet ministers; once approved, the Cabinet would then face a vote of confidence in Italy's Parliament.

Five Star and Lega Nord formed a coalition after no party or coalition won a majority in the March 4 national elections.

Both populist parties had a strong showing in that balloting, reflecting Italians' concerns over a weak economy and a large influx of migrants from Africa and the Middle East.