Italy’s former interior minister Matteo Salvini went on trial Saturday to face charges of kidnapping and abuse of office for refusing to let a rescue vessel disembark 147 migrants and forcing it to remain at sea for days until prosecutors overturned the decision in August 2019.

The far-right leader of the League party, renowned for his anti-immigration policies during his time as interior minister in the former coalition government between 2018-19, attended the opening of the trial at the court in Palermo, Sicily. EFE

