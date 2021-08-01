Gold medalist Alexandar Zverev of Germany celebrateson the podium after winning the Men's Single gold medal match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Gold medalist Alexandar Zverev of Germany (C), Silver medalist Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee (L) and Bronze medalist Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain (R) celebrate on the podium during the award ceremony after the Men's Single gold medal match during the Tennis events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Australia's Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell celebrate with their gold medals after the Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 1 August 2021. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Emma McKeon of Australia celebrates with her teammate Cate Campbell (R) after winning gold medal in the women's 50m freestyle swimming amid the 2020 Olympic Games at the Aquatic Center of Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EFE/ Fernando Bizerra

Great Britain's Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott celebrate with their gold medals after the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Great Britain's Luke Greenbank, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott celebrate with their gold medals after the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final during the Swimming events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021.EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Winner Lamont Marcell Jacobs (C) of Italy, second placed Fred Kerry of the USA and third placed Andre de Grasse of Canada celebrate after the Men's 100m final at the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EFE/EPA/JOE GIDDENS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates after winning the Men's 100m final during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 01 August 2021. EFE/EPA/JOE GIDDENS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed the 100m final in a shock win after Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified after a false start. The Italian won in 9.80 seconds, only 0.04 clear from American Fred Kerley.

Great Britain’s Duncan Scott made history on Sunday when the swimmer became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympic Games, in which the GB team has won a record eight swimming medals.

Australia’s Emma McKeon also made history on the tenth day of the Games when she won two more golds, becoming the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Games. EFE

