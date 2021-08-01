Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed the 100m final in a shock win after Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified after a false start. The Italian won in 9.80 seconds, only 0.04 clear from American Fred Kerley.
Great Britain’s Duncan Scott made history on Sunday when the swimmer became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympic Games, in which the GB team has won a record eight swimming medals.
Australia’s Emma McKeon also made history on the tenth day of the Games when she won two more golds, becoming the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single Games. EFE
