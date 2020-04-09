Italian Police officers carry out checks at a road block on the ring road of Turin, northern Italy, during the country's lockdown following the COVID-19 new coronavirus pandemic, 09 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

Volunteers from the community of Sant 'Egidio deliver food and Easter doves to a Roma camp on the outskirts of Rome, Italy, 09 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Massimo Percossi

As Italy grapples with its worst health crisis in more than half a century, as well as the economic damage that it brings, groups such as undocumented migrants, especially those working irregularly in the countryside, have watched as their already vulnerable standing becomes even more precarious.

While the Italian government seals off its ports from migrant rescue boats, deeming them “unsafe,” farmers have decried a lack of hundreds of thousands of workers needed for fruit and vegetable harvesting, jobs normally carried out by day laborers, many of them migrants without formal documentation. EFE-EPA

acc/jt