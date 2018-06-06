A general view of the Lower House during Italian premier Giuseppe Conte's address ahead of a confidence vote, in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's newly formed government, which is backed by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the nationalist League, won a confidence vote Wednesday in the lower house of Italy's Parliament.

The new administration won the vote by a clear majority of 350-236 with 35 abstentions.

Wednesday's vote was the final hurdle for Conte, whose government had already been sworn in to power last week and won a confidence vote Tuesday in the Senate with a tally of 171-117 with 25 abstentions.

In a speech to the lower house on Wednesday, Conte vowed to focus more attention on Italy's poorer southern region (a bastion of support for the M5S), invest in infrastructure and fight corruption (a key campaign promise of the M5S).

Referring to the thorny issue of immigration, Conte said he would defend immigrants who are in Italy legally and speed up reviews of asylum petitions but made no mention of vows by League leader - and new interior minister - Matteo Salvini to expel 500,000 illegal migrants.

Both M5S and League enjoyed strong support in the March 4 general elections, reflecting Italians' concerns over a weak economy and a large influx of migrants from Africa and the Middle East.

Both parties have expressed a desire to challenge European Union rules that limit public deficits and public debt.

Opposition lawmaker Graziano Delrio on Wednesday demanded that Conte - who was a little-known and non-party-affiliated lawyer and law professor before being proposed as prime minister by the M5S-League alliance - not be a puppet in the hands of those two parties.

He also urged him to have the humility to study and uphold the constitution.

The spokeswoman for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party, Mariastella Gelmini, on Wednesday reiterated that her political grouping would form part of the opposition.

Forza Italia was part of a center-right coalition that also included League and Brothers of Italy and which was the biggest vote-getter in the March general elections, but it says it cannot support the program presented by Conte's government.

The League and M5S received a mandate from President Sergio Mattarella to form the country's next government after agreeing last week on a revised list of ministers in response to the head of state's veto of the nomination of outspoken Euro-skeptic Paolo Savona to lead the economy ministry.

The 81-year-old Savona remains part of the government, but as minister of European Union Affairs, while the economy portfolio will be in the hands of academic Giovanni Tria.