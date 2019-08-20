Supporters of the Five Star Movement (M5S) rally outside the Senate where Italian Premier Conte is addressing the Parliament in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

A general view of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (C, standing) as he addresses the Senate in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) is flanked by Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini (L) as he addresses the Senate in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte (R) shakes hands with Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini (L) prior to his address to the Senate in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte (C) is flanked by Deputy Premiers Matteo Salvini (L) and Luigi Di Maio (R) prior to his address to the Senate in Rome, Italy, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will resign Tuesday amid a political crisis gripping his coalition government.

“The ongoing crisis undermines the action of this government that stops here (...) I take this opportunity to communicate that I will present my resignation as head of the government to the president of the Republic,” Conte told lawmakers in the Senate.

The PM said President Sergio Mattarella would "lead the country during this delicate institutional transition."

Conte’s announcement comes after the leader of the far-right Northern League party and deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, tabled a motion of no-confidence against him.

Conte delivered a damning speech against Salvini, accusing him of opportunism and “institutional irresponsibility” that had plunged the country into a crisis that had "sent the country off into a spiral of political and financial uncertainty."

"The League said it didn't want to continue in this government coalition and has asked for immediate elections. It presented a motion of no-confidence against the government and asked for a date to be set," Conte said.

"Salvini's decision was a grave (one) that carries consequences for the political, economic and social life of the country," he added.

Conte said the crisis put Italy in a position of weakness in front of the European institutions, at a time when the next commissioners in Brussels were to be chosen.

Salvini, who was sitting next to Conte in the Senate and who spoke afterwards, said he would "do the same again," alluding to having called the motion against the PM.

"I'm not afraid of the opinion of the Italians. Whoever fears the opinion of the Italians is not a free man," Salvini said.

He added that his party was not afraid of elections in autumn or a possible alliance between the Five Star Movement and Democratic Party, who could unite to form a government to have a parliamentary majority. EFE-EPA

