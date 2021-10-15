Italy’s main ports were operational on Friday despite the strikes called in several cities to protest the entry into force of the mandatory Covid pass for all of the country’s workers.
In the northwestern city of Genoa, where the biggest problems were expected, the port's operations, while reduced, were not compromised by the anti-vaccine workers’ protests.
In Trieste in the northeast, one of the country’s main ports and a gateway to Eastern Europe, the activity was normal despite the protest that gathered about 5,000 people who chanted slogans such as "freedom" and "no green pass," which is how the Covid health certificate is known in Italy.
(...)