Trieste (Italy), 15/10/2021.- Workers hold a banner reading 'No Green Pass - no discrimination' during a protest in front of the Varco 4 meeting place for a demonstration organized by the Port Workers Coordination of the port of Trieste, northeastern Italy, 15 October 2021, when the Green Pass COVID-19 health passport will become obligatory for Italian places of work. Starting from 15 October public and private sectors workers are requested to hold the Green Pass, which is an extension of the EU Digital COVID-19 Passport. (Protestas, Italia) EFE/EPA/PAOLO GIOVANNINI

Trieste (Italy), 15/10/2021.- Workers take part in a protest in front of the Varco 4 meeting place for a demonstration organized by the Port Workers Coordination of the port of Trieste, northeastern Italy, 15 October 2021, when the Green Pass COVID-19 health passport will become obligatory for Italian places of work. Starting from 15 October public and private sectors workers are requested to hold the Green Pass, which is an extension of the EU Digital COVID-19 Passport. (Protestas, Italia) EFE/EPA/PAOLO GIOVANNINI

Genoa (Italy), 15/10/2021.- Employees gather outside the gates of the harbour terminal Psa of Genoa Pra since early morning in order to peacefully protest against the obligation of the presentation of the COVID Green Pass, in Genoa, northern Italy, 15 October 2021. Starting from 15 October public and private sectors workers are requested to hold the Green Pass, which is an extension of the EU Digital COVID-19 Passport. (Protestas, Italia, Génova) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Italy’s main ports were operational on Friday despite the strikes called in several cities to protest the entry into force of the mandatory Covid pass for all of the country’s workers.

In the northwestern city of Genoa, where the biggest problems were expected, the port's operations, while reduced, were not compromised by the anti-vaccine workers’ protests.

In Trieste in the northeast, one of the country’s main ports and a gateway to Eastern Europe, the activity was normal despite the protest that gathered about 5,000 people who chanted slogans such as "freedom" and "no green pass," which is how the Covid health certificate is known in Italy.

(...)