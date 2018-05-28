Italy's President Sergio Mattarella will meet former International Monetary Fund Director Carlo Cottarelli at 11:30 local time and is expected to ask Cottarelli to try to form a government, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.
On Sunday, premier-designate Giuseppe Conte met the president to inform him that his attempt to form a government had failed.
Conte and the two parties supporting him, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and League, clashed with the president over the appointment of a eurosceptic economist as economy minister.
Cottarelli, a former IMF director who has advised previous governments on spending cuts, would likely lead a short-lived government taking the country to new elections, Dow Jones added in the report supplied to EFE.
By Giovanni Legorano