epa06767543 Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the media after meeting Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte, Rome, 27 May 2018. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he refused to approve populist leaders' choice of an economy minister - namely Paolo Savona - who has expressed anti-euro views because the appointment would have 'alarmed markets and investors, Italians and foreigners.' Mattarella spoke to reporters after Premier-Designate Giuseppe Conte, who was proposed as Prime Minister by Right-wing populist Lega and the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), announced that he did not succeed in forming what would have been Western Europe's first populist government.

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella will meet former International Monetary Fund Director Carlo Cottarelli at 11:30 local time and is expected to ask Cottarelli to try to form a government, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

On Sunday, premier-designate Giuseppe Conte met the president to inform him that his attempt to form a government had failed.

Conte and the two parties supporting him, the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and League, clashed with the president over the appointment of a eurosceptic economist as economy minister.

Cottarelli, a former IMF director who has advised previous governments on spending cuts, would likely lead a short-lived government taking the country to new elections, Dow Jones added in the report supplied to EFE.

By Giovanni Legorano